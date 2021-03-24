New Publix opens in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The first grocery store for the area of Pike Road is now open.
Publix Super Markets store representatives and town representatives celebrated the store’s grand opening Wednesday morning.
The store is located in the new Shops at Pike Road, which is located near town hall.
This is the fifth Publix location in Montgomery County.
“It’s just a great day. It’s a great partnership with a wonderful company like Publix. We’re excited to bring this unique opportunity to the people of Pike Road. And I can’t say enough about how much I appreciate the developers and the teammates at Pike Road for all the work they’ve done, the support we’ve gotten from, from council and all the community leadership has been great as we’ve put this package together,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said.
The store hired 135 people.
The store features traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce department.
