2 killed, 2 injured in late-night shooting at Pickens Co. home

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Aliceville are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured two others Tuesday night. Some of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police Chief Tonnie Jones confirms the shooting happened at a home on 1st Street SW at 15th Street just after 10 p.m.
No arrests have been made. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation.
Family members at the scene tells us 18-year-old Lacurtiseous Peebles was one of the two killed. His sister says he was graduating high school this year.
We will update this story with more information when it is avaiable.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.