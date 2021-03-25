Alabama health centers to get $92M to support COVID-19 vaccinations, services in vulnerable populations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community health centers across Alabama will get $92 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccinations and services for vulnerable populations.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said funding will be given to 17 centers starting in April from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The centers will be able to use the money to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations, according to HHS. The health centers will also be deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19 as well as expand their operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”
HHS officials said the investment will help increase access to vaccines among hard-hat populations, as well as increase confidence in the vaccine by empowering local health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.
