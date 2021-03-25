1 arrested after shooting at Elmore County gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been shot and a man is in custody after a shooting in Elmore County Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
According to the sheriff, the shooting happened at the 76 gas station in the 10,000 block of U.S. Highway 231 in the Wallsboro community near Wetumpka.
A man was allegedly harassing a customer inside the store. The sheriff said the customer made it clear they didn’t want any trouble but the man apparently persisted.
The sheriff said the man then called a woman, who was “two doors down” at another gas station, as well a man, Renardo Turner, both of whom were buying items for a child who was in a waiting vehicle.
When the vehicle arrived at the 76 gas station, the sheriff reported Turner got out and began pistol whipping the customer as they were trying to leave. At that point, the victim is said to have joined in on the beating.
While beating the customer, the gun apparently went off. A bullet struck the victim in the head. He was flown to a Montgomery area hospital.
Turner has subsequently been charged with assault, though a reckless murder or manslaughter charge could follow, the sheriff confirmed. That will depend on a decision by the district attorney’s office.
Following the incident, the sheriff said the victim who was being beaten apparently managed to get the gun and take it inside the store.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still reviewing security camera footage and speaking with witnesses.
Another person, who has not been named, was also arrested on the scene for disorderly conduct after allegedly refusing to leave for yelling and swearing.
Editor’s note: The sheriff originally said he died then later gave the update.
