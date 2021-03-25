Attorney General Steve Marshall to pay tribute to fallen officer Billy Fred Clardy III

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute to Huntsville Police Department fallen officer Billy Fred Clardy, III, at a law enforcement ceremony this week on March 25.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the AC Hotel in Downtown Huntsville.
Attorney General Marshall will be joined by Mayor Tommy Battle and Police Chief Mark McMurray to pay tribute to Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III.
Agent Clardy was shot and killed while participating in a narcotics operation with the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force in Huntsville.
“This morning we pause to reflect on the service of one of Huntsville’s best, Agent Billy Clardy III of the Huntsville Police Department,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Authorities said Attorney General Marshall will present Agent Clardy’s family a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.
“For it is written, there is no greater love than a man who lays down his life for a friend. As the attorney general it is with great respect that I award this certificate of remembrance of his devoted and selfless consecration of service to the citizens of the state of Alabama. "
