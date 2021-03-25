Bridging the Great Health Divide: Alabama ranks 7th in obesity

“It directly comes from our diet. There’s not a lot in those rural areas or low income areas like dieticians. A lot of people have never even met a dietician let alone had one or worked with one. They’re expensive. They have a dollar menu at McDonald’s that’s full of french fries and milkshakes. If you want a really health meal it’s going to cost you about $12 to $15,” said Akeem Davis, Transitional Care Coach Coordinator for Huntsville Hospital.