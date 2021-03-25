California couple walking cross-country to raise money for nonprofit travels through Alabama

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - A California couple is on the final leg of a cross-country walk.
The route to South Carolina took the couple through Arab on Tuesday along Ruth Mountain Road.
In October, Matt Grooms and Grace Nesseth packed up their belongings, along with their two dogs and left California.
They’re walking across the country to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to raise money for a nonprofit called Time in a Bottle.
“It’s actually my mom’s nonprofit. My brother had cancer when he was 11. He’s okay now, but she had quit her job and started cleaning houses so that she could make money and her own schedule to go to appointments with him and when he got better, she wanted to give back to the community because they helped our family,” said Grace Nesseth.
11 years later, Time in a Bottle has provided home cleaning services for children battling life-threatening illnesses.
Now, Grace and Matt Grooms would like to expand the organization by raising $500,000.
“Actually, right now during COVID it’s even more important that their homes are cleaned, and they get so many requests that they can’t keep up with it. Right now, it is just in Cedar rapids, but we know there are families all over the United States that need the help, so we are excited to help more people,” said Nesseth.
Matt and Grace will stay at Peak Performing Tumbling and Cheerleading for the night and then head to Georgia, and South Carolina by May 1st.
