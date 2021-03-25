Disaster relief organization helps storm cleanup in Dallas County

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County got some much-needed help from a disaster relief organization.
The organization is Team Rubicon Disaster Response and they send veterans to assist those in need in urban and rural areas after disasters happen.
They assist those affected and do this quickly but safely.
“It was noted that there was still some hurricane damage from November of last year,” Team Rubicon Disaster Response worker Michael Gilliam said. “So an operation was set up so that we could assist the community with some home repairs.”
Many residents in Dallas County experienced roof damages from last Wednesday’s storms, which caused water to get into their homes.
Selma resident Juanita Rogers says she is grateful for the help provided by the organization.
“I appreciate it because if they didn’t come in and fix the roof I was going to get it done but it was going to be a while,” Rogers said.
The organization will be in Dallas County for the rest of the week.
Those who need assistance can go to their website or call at 828-577-1848.
