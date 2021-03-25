Former VP Mike Pence named keynote speaker for 2021 Faulkner Benefit Dinner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will soon make a trip to Alabama after being named the keynote speaker for Faulkner University’s Annual Benefit Dinner.
“Vice President Mike Pence has had a storied career as a public servant,” Faulkner President Mike Williams said in confirming the news. “He is also a man of deep Christian faith. He’s been an ardent advocate for liberty and most expressly religious liberty, the guiding force of our founding fathers who forged this republic. It’s on this foundation of religious liberty that Faulkner stands today.”
Pence will bring his political experience as the 48th Vice President of the United States under President Donald Trump to the River Region.
“The exciting feature of our dinner is our keynote speaker and each year Faulkner brings a renowned thought-leader to speak in Montgomery to address timely and relevant topics,” Williams said. “Faulkner strives to bring provocative speakers who would not ordinarily be introduced to our citizens here to talk about these topics.”
Pence follows a long list of recognizable names to headline the Faulkner event over the last four decades. Those speakers have included a president, a first lady, a prime minister and a U.S. ambassador along with journalists, athletes, coaches, comedians and astronauts.
Tickets are on sale with proceeds going to support the university and its student scholarships.
For 2021, the event will take place at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on Oct. 7.
Faulkner is a private, Christian liberal arts university based in Montgomery.
