Police: Vehicle pursuit on Highway 82 in Prattville ends in crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson has given an update on the pursuit on Highway 82 earlier Thursday.
Thompson said a vehicle sped away after officers attempted a traffic stop. There was a high-speed chase before the driver lost control and wrecked, the chief said.
The wreck happened between Doster Road Cutoff and Washington Ferry at about 11:45 a.m.
Thompson said two people in the car were injured and taken to a hospital.
The case was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for investigation.
