Police: Vehicle pursuit on Highway 82 in Prattville ends in crash

By WSFA Staff | March 25, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:29 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson has given an update on the pursuit on Highway 82 earlier Thursday.

Thompson said a vehicle sped away after officers attempted a traffic stop. There was a high-speed chase before the driver lost control and wrecked, the chief said.

The wreck happened between Doster Road Cutoff and Washington Ferry at about 11:45 a.m.

Thompson said two people in the car were injured and taken to a hospital.

The case was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for investigation.

