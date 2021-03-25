UPDATE: I-65 lanes reopen after flooding at Exit 308

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Lanes have now reopened on I-65.
ORIGINAL: Drivers in Cullman County are facing major detours on I-65 Thursday morning.
According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, both sides of the interstate at Exit 308 have large amounts of standing water. Drivers are being detoured away from the Interstate at the following locations:
- Traveling from north - Drivers will detour off at Exit 310 to Highway 157 in the direction Highway 31 south
- Traveling from south - Drives will detour off at Exit 305 to County Road 222 in the direction of Highway 31 north
