Severe threat over, rain remains in forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The severe weather threat is over! We are still tracking rain across our area, but we don’t see a tornado threat with these storms. Rain, some rumbles, and gusty wind are possible.
The cold front will get stuck in South Alabama on Friday, which will maintain an isolated chance of a couple showers and storms in the southern half of the area with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The weekend looks split as of now. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, dry and breezy with highs soaring to 86°. There is an outside chance of a shower Saturday and Saturday night, but nearly all of us will likely go without seeing any rain or storms. Rain and storm coverage will pick up Sunday as a cold front pushes through. It won’t be a washout on Sunday, though.
Models have begun to diverge regarding what happens early next week...
There is good agreement on a cooler day Monday with highs around 70. There is not good agreement on rain chances, though. Some models suggest rain, some do not. For now, we’ll introduce a mid-range chance of rain.
The same is true for Tuesday -- models disagree on rain chances. To account for this, we will again include a mid-range chance of showers and storms with highs in the 70s. By Wednesday, models agree more regarding highs in the lower 80s with just an isolated shower and storm chance.
