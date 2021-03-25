Pike County labeled ‘very high risk’ on ADPH risk indicator dashboard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released a new risk indicator dashboard Thursday.
According to ADPH, several counties across the state remain in the low-risk or “green” category. Pike County, however, has been labeled “red” or very high risk. The county is one of only two in the state rated in this category.
ADPH’s data dashboard shows Pike County’s positivity rate is 7.57% with 32 new cases of COVID-19 identified Thursday. The state added 427 new cases.
Six locations across Pike County are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Alabama residents. Those locations are:
- Byrd Drug Co. Inc
- Charles Henderson Child Health Center
- Sarha Doctors Center
- Pike Co Health Dept.
- Troy Regional Medical Center
- Troy Walmart
Two other counties in the WSFA 12 News coverage area are rated “yellow” or moderate risk: Lowndes and Autauga County.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Wednesday the state’s numbers are “as good” as they have been since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, Alabama has had 513,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,504 deaths from the virus.
