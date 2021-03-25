Severe threat northwest today; few more rain chances ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms will end by 8 a.m. as a warm front lifts northward. That will allow very warm and humid air to surge in from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will easily rise well into the 80s with a muggy feel to the air.
Despite that, we aren’t expecting much in the way of shower and storm activity today. Other than a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon, most of us will be rather dry.
Those of us with the highest chance of seeing and storm action will be west of I-65. That’s where the better ingredients will reside for storm development. That’s also where any storms that do develop could become severe and bring an attendant tornado, damaging wind and hail risk.
That would mainly be for our friends in Marengo, Dallas, Perry, and Chilton counties. However, if you live in a county that borders one of those counties, don’t completely rule out a storm that could become severe this afternoon and evening.
Fortunately we are just missing out on what will be a substantial and dangerous severe weather and tornado outbreak across parts of the Deep South and Tennessee Valley.
The northern half of both Mississippi and Alabama, much of Tennessee and southwestern Kentucky are the locations in this week’s severe weather outbreak bull’s-eye. That’s where multiple tornadoes, several strong and long-track tornadoes, a violent tornado or two, widespread destructive wind gusts, and large hail are expected.
Outside of any showers and storms, we are in for a very windy day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area for wind gusts of 30-45 mph today into tonight. Some power outages and downed trees and tree limbs will be possible. You may want to secure or bring indoors any lawn decorations you may have.
After sunset, we will watch the activity to our west and northwest try to move in our direction. While scattered rain and a few storms are expected during the evening and overnight hours, the activity will be decaying and likely won’t have much of a severe threat.
To reiterate -- the severe weather threat today will be confined to those west of I-65. Then, into the evening and overnight hours those north and west of Montgomery maintain a threat of a severe storm or two. Everyone else should stay clear of any dangerous weather with just plain showers and rumbles.
The cold front will get stuck in South Alabama on Friday, which will maintain an isolated chance of a couple showers and storms in the southern half of the area with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The weekend looks split as of now. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, dry and breezy with highs soaring to 86°. There is an outside chance of a shower Saturday and Saturday night, but nearly all of us will likely go without seeing any rain or storms. Rain and storm coverage will pick up Sunday as a cold front pushes through. It won’t be a washout on Sunday, though.
Models have begun to diverge regarding what happens early next week...
There is good agreement on a cooler day Monday with highs around 70. There is not good agreement on rain chances, though. Some models suggest rain, some do not. For now, we’ll introduce a mid-range chance of rain.
The same is true for Tuesday -- models disagree on rain chances. To account for this, we will again include a mid-range chance of showers and storms with highs in the 70s. By Wednesday, models agree more regarding highs in the lower 80s with just an isolated shower and storm chance.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.