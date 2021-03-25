Suspect arrested, charged in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an arrest has been made in a robbery that happened late Tuesday night.
Kendrick Sanders, 37, has been charged with first-degree robbery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Wimbledon Circle and Eric Lane.
Court documents were not immediately available to provide specific details on the crime
Coleman said Sanders was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Wednesday.
Sanders is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.
