Suspect in Oct. 31 Montgomery shooting indicted for attempted murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has handed down a indictment against a man arrested following an Oct. 31 shooting in the parking lot of Eastdale Mall, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerderek Deshawn Little was initially arrested and charged with second-degree assault and two counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, but a grand jury has since approved an indictment against him for attempted murder.
The 19-year-old is accused of shooting the victim in the chest that Saturday afternoon, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Little was arrested but later released on a $50,000 bond.
Col. Jon Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Little was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in regards to the indictment and released about hour later after posting a $60,000 bond.
