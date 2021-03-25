A True lifesaver: 7-month-old Huntsville baby needs bone marrow donor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF wants to introduce you to a true fighter.
She just happens to be only 7-months-old, and needs your help winning her fight against a disorder.
When Anessa Haden speaks about her daughter True, her whole face lights up. Anessa says her daughter is the definition of resilience, the epitome of strength.
“My daughter has a very rare blood disorder called CAMT and it was just something she was born with,” Anessa said.
Now, True needs a true fighter to help her — a matching bone marrow donor.
Haden says she has faith everything will work out because the prognosis for this disorder is a grim one.
“We are on a very tight timeline to be able to help her and support her and get her the help as soon as possible. True is in emergency need of the transplant.”
True, the young little fighter she is, needs a bone marrow transplant to survive.
Sneha Grover works with DKMS, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting against blood cancer and related disorders. DKMS is helping the Haden family find True a match.
But True’s story isn’t the only one.
“We have registered over 10.5 million people to sever as potential lifesavers and we have done 91,000 transplants,” Grover said.
DKMS encourages anyone in good health between ages 18-55 to register to find out if they could be a match at https://www.dkms.org/true-haden.
