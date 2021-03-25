Widespread tree damage at Oak Mountain State Park; closed until further notice

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain State Park sustained widespread tree damage following a deadly tornado producing storm Thursday afternoon.
Large trees were broken and scattered in areas of the park near Alabama Highway 119, Campground and cable skiing areas were also damaged. Downed power lines are reported thoughtout the park.
According to officials, the park is closed as damage is surveyed. It is unclear when it will reopen.
“We are evaluating and accessing the damage to Oak Mountain State Park,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We don’t yet know how long the clean-up and recovery from these storms could take.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.