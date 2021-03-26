Alabama beating national jobless rate by wide margin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Unemployment numbers continue to go down, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
ADOL officials said Friday the state’s preliminary February unemployment rate is 4%. That’s down from January’s rate of 4.3%. However it is above Feb 2020′s rate of 2.6%.
Last month’s rate represents 91,065 unemployed people in Alabama, compared to 97,725 in January and 58,639 in Feb. 2020, ADOL reports.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the nation’s unemployment last month was 6.2%., well above that of Alabama.
“The unemployment rate continues to drop and is getting closer to the lows we enjoyed pre-pandemic. While this is good news, the number of unemployed people is still higher than last year,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Employment assistance is the key to helping reduce this number and the Alabama Career Center System can help. There are 52 locations around the state that can help the unemployed and the underemployed.”
Wage and salary employment increased last month by 14,500, according to ADOL. The biggest month gains were seen in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and government, among others.
However, over the year, wage and salary employment dropped by 65,000 with the biggest losses in leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and government, among others.
Washington says they hope to see improvements in industries as COVID cases drop and vaccinations go up.
“As COVID cases go down and vaccinations increase, we hope to see improvements in all industries. In addition, as travel picks up and thoughts turn to vacations, the leisure and hospitality industry should see their numbers looking even better,” he said.
Shelby County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1% while Wilcox and Lowndes County have the state’s highest rates at 11.7% and 11.6%, respectively.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.