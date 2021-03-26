Alabama State travels to Arkansas for first road trip of 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Hornets are headed for Arkansas.
After a huge victory over Jackson State last weekend, Alabama State has turned its attention to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It will be the first road game of the 2021 spring season.
“It was a very good game and it was a game that these guys went out and they won and you have to really let them enjoy the winning so that you can teach them how to deal with it, but it’s moved over to practice,” ASU head coach Donald Hill-Eley said about last weekend’s win. “Now the question is can we go out and do it again and be able to replicate the energy and excitement and the plays they made last week.”
For the second week in a row, Alabama State will take on an undefeated team. The Golden Lions are 2-0, with wins over Southern and Grambling State.
Hill-Eley said the difference in this one comes down to the details.
“(Arkansas-Pine Bluff) is playing good in all three phases, especially in their special teams,” he said. “We are really lacking in special teams, so that’s the big deal for us is making sure we shore up our special teams before we go there so we can balance the table with our offense and defense.”
The Hornets will also be playing defense against COVID-19. With it being the first road trip of the year, Hill-Eley is making sure his team’s health and safety are the top priority.
“For a lot of these young men they haven’t stayed in a hotel since the pandemic, so you go in and reassure them that the hotel has done what they need to do to keep you safe but then you give them some little extra precautions – some wipes and those kinds of things that they need to reassure themselves and do some extra stuff that they can,” said Hill-Eley
A 4 p.m. kick will be at Golden Lion Stadium this Saturday. It will also air on ESPN3.
