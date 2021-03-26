Arrests made in separate Montgomery burglary, firearm discharging cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been charged in separate Montgomery burglary and shots fired cases.
According to Montgomery police, Lyn’Darius Ligon, 25, is charged with first-degree burglary and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
The charges are related to an incident that took place around 9 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 3100 block of Gentilly Court.
Eric Powell, 40, is charged with first-degree burglary and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Capt. Saba Coleman says Powell’s charges are related to the incident that took place around 7:30 a.m. March 12 in the 3300 block of Tuskegee Circle.
Ligon and Powell were each identified as suspects in the separate cases and taken into custody.
