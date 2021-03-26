Clanton mayor asks residents to conserve water due to possible shortage after storms

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Police confirm that the severe weather that hit Cargile Creek on Lake Mitchell Thursday night damaged the pumping station on County Road 479.
Mayor Jeff Mims asks that everyone conserve water until further notice. He also requested the public to report any leaks or damage to the water department at City Hall immediately.
Officials say the water is safe to drink, but if the station is not repaired, the city could run out of water within the day.
Mims asks residents to please take this seriously and conserve as much water as possible.
