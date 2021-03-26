Coffee County man dies in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Friday claimed the life of a Coffee County man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mickey Lee Moody, 69 of Kinston, was traveling south on a 2008 Harley-Davidson. Kinston failed to stop at a posted stop sign, continued traveling down an embankment before stricking a tree.
The crash happened on Covington County 81, about 10 miles west of Opp’s city limits.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.
