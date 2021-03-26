Damage across Calera; 3 people rescued in Montevallo

Montevallo entrapment rescue
By WBRC Staff | March 25, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:09 AM

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders were able to rescue three people who were trapped in their storm shelter in Montevallo Thursday evening, as storms devastated communities throughout the state, including in Calera.

According to Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon, three people were trapped inside their safe place beneath their garage when a 100-year-old tree fell fell across the garage, trapping them inside. First responders arrived on the scene and were able to rescue all three people.

Montevallo entrapment rescue
Montevallo entrapment rescue (Source: Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office)
Montevallo entrapment rescue
Montevallo entrapment rescue (Source: Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office)
Montevallo entrapment rescue
Montevallo entrapment rescue (Source: Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office)

Other damage included homes in the Timberline community, and trees down along Hwy 86.

Merion Dr. in the TImberline community
Merion Dr. in the TImberline community (Source: wbrc)
Merion Dr. in the TImberline community
Merion Dr. in the TImberline community (Source: wbrc)
Hwy 86 in Chilton CO
Hwy 86 in Chilton CO (Source: wbrc)
Hwy 86 in Chilton CO
Hwy 86 in Chilton CO (Source: wbrc)

