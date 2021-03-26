Damage across Calera; 3 people rescued in Montevallo

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders were able to rescue three people who were trapped in their storm shelter in Montevallo Thursday evening, as storms devastated communities throughout the state, including in Calera.
According to Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon, three people were trapped inside their safe place beneath their garage when a 100-year-old tree fell fell across the garage, trapping them inside. First responders arrived on the scene and were able to rescue all three people.
Other damage included homes in the Timberline community, and trees down along Hwy 86.
