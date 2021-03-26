Food for Thought 3/25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
The Heart Boxes (5311-A Wares Ferry Road): 99
Pam Incredible Edibles (3596 Wallahatchie Road): 100
Class A Express Grill (2310-B West Boulevard): 100
Low Scores
Texaco Food Mart (755 Air Base Boulevard): 83
