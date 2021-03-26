Fun and games in Indianapolis for Alabama basketball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSFA) - Sometimes a day away from the courts is exactly what’s needed to recharge, and the Crimson Tide took full advantage of their off day in Indianapolis.
The team visited both the Indianapolis Zoo and Top Golf on Wednesday as a way to get out and build more team chemistry.
“They had more fun that I thought they would,” head coach Nate Oats said about the trip. “(John Petty Jr.) FaceTimed his daughter from the zoo which was cool to see. And then we went to Top Golf. There’s been some videos posted put out of our golf swings. Got some bad golfers including the head coach.”
Oats said it was the perfect way to break the cabin fever of staying in the hotel rooms all day.
“It was good to get out and get some fresh air outside and do a little activity other than sit in the hotel room all day. So it’s good that the NCAA has put that stuff together for us,” he said.
“Just being cooped up in a room all day isn’t good for anybody, so its definitely good getting out,” added guard Jahvon Quinerly. “I think we’ve got a couple more activities planned for the rest of the week so we’re looking forward to that.”
But of course, it’s not all fun and games. Alabama will play in its first Sweet 16 game in 17 years against UCLA, a team that couldn’t be more opposite than the Tide.
Oats said it’ll take true Bama basketball from start to finish to get past the Bruins.
“I think we’ve got a lot of guys who are locked into winning right now,” said Oats. “They’re trying to do anything they can to help us win. We’re gonna have to bring a toughness to the game. If you don’t match their toughness, or establish the fact that you’re a tough team, it could be a long night for you. So, we’ve gotta be tough, we gotta rebound the ball well, we’ve got to play a great defensive game.”
“We like to play fast, we shoot a lot of threes, but we lock down when needed, so I just keep telling the guys let’s do what got us here,” added Quinerly.
Tipoff is Sunday at 6:15 p.m. on TBS.
