Hale County storm victim loses his home, but not hope

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - It will takes weeks or longer for some people to clean up and recover from storms that ripped through area Thursday. On Friday friends and family of Eric Wiggins were out collecting his belongings in trash bags.
The storm destroyed his home on Bates Mill Road. Part of a porch, a storage shed and the foundation are still in the same place, but everything else was blown away.
Wiggins said he went to sleep on his couch after getting his second COVID-19 vaccination shot. He told us he awoke to tornado warnings and decided to go somewhere safer. Today Wiggins is happy about what he has, not what he has lost.
“You know what you can say. This is only material and my thing is this. You’re talking to me, you’re not talking about me. So I’ll take that any day,’ he said.
Wiggins remains encouraged and plans to rebuild his home in the same place.
