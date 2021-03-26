How to help families with donations for tornado relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe storms with deadly long-track tornados pushed through Alabama Thursday. Some families lost their homes, some suffered significant damage and some even lost loved ones. All of them likely have a long road to recovery ahead. If you’d like to donate or volunteer or if you are in need of a service, please see the list of resources below.
The information below was provided by the American Red Cross.
DONATION COLLECTIONS:
Calhoun County
Calhoun County AG Center (4500 Bynum Leatherwood Rd., Anniston, AL Open 8-4 p.m.)
Donations needed: Bottled water, clean-up kits, tarps, paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, wipes, tissues), infant items, hygiene products. Currently needed items listed above will continue to be a necessity.
Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County Restore (22 West 10th St., Anniston, AL)
Please donate supplies Friday, March 26 Open 11 - 2 p.m.
Donations needed: Water, Gatorade, tarps, gloves, trash bags, snacks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby wipes are a few examples of what we need. Monetary donations will also be accepted for vouchers to help those affected.
Shelby County
Oak Mountain High School (5476 Caldwell Mill Rd., Birmingham, AL)
Items may be dropped off March 26-27
Pelham Rec Center (2020 Ball Park, Rd., Pelham, AL)
Donations needed: Cleaning supplies, face masks, baby formula and MORE
___________________________________
VOLUNTEER INFORMATION:
Calhoun County
Oak Bowery Baptist Church(3300 AL Hwy 144, Ohatchee, AL)
Want to help by volunteering? The Volunteer Reception Center will be open today from 12 - 4 p.m. LARGE/HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATORS AND CERTIFIED CHAINSAW USERS ONLY AT THIS TIME, PLEASE!
___________________________________
DONATION PICK-UP:
Calhoun County
Ohatchee Senior Center (7805 SR-77 Ohatchee, AL Open 8-4p.m. Beginning Sat. Mar 27)
Webster’s Chapel Church (3091 New Liberty Rd., Wellington, AL Open 8-4p.m. Beginning Sat. Mar 27)
___________________________________
DISASTER RELIEF:
Calhoun County
Calhoun County EMA
Click here for: Calhoun County EMA Disaster Assistance Form
If you were affected by the tornadoes on Thursday, March 25, please fill out this form for assistance from the Calhoun County EMA and their partners.
Shelby County
Indian Springs Baptist Church (3375 Cahaba Valley Rd, Indian Springs, AL)
___________________________________
DEBRIS/CLEAN-UP/TARPS/TREE REMOVAL:
Shelby County
City of Calera is assisting with tornado damage debris removal. The landfill has added free landfill days for the next three Saturdays (Mar 27, Apr 3, and Apr 10)
First Baptist Church of Pelham and Church of the Highland (Riverchase)
Clean-up/debris removal, roof tarps, tree cutting (Mar 27)
Collectivus Church, Calera, AL
Clean-up in Timberline neighborhood (Mar 27 at 8 a.m.)
Jefferson County
Asbury United Methodist Church (6690 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL)
Distributing tornado buckets with supplies
________________________
POWER OUTAGES:
Alabama Power Customers can report 24/7 at 800-888-2726.
________________________
FOOD:
Bibb County
New Beginning Food Pantry (10355 AL-5, Centreville, AL)
Church is located behind Wendy’s in Brent. Distribution on Sunday, March 28 at 4 p.m.
________________________
MOBILE APPS/EMERGENCY UPDATES:
Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters and expert advice on floods. The Emergency App includes an “I’m Safe” feature that helps people check on loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores
VETERANS:
Those with Military emergency needs can contact American Red Cross Hero Care Network for assistance: 877-272-7337
MENTAL HEALTH (Disaster Distress Helpline):
Call: 800-985-5990, Text: Talk With Us to 66746 or visit, www.disasterdistress.samhsa.gov
ROAD CONDITIONS:
For real-time road conditions visit: https://algotraffic.com/
PRESCRIPTIONS/MEDICAL:
GoodRX for Meds Coupons: Save on your prescriptions, click on https://www.goodrx.com/
Needy Meds: Click on https://www.needymeds.org/ for finding Pharmaceutical companies who make the meds. Then you can access that company to see if they have a prescription program to get the meds for free or at a reduced cost.
Emergency Prescription Refills: A pharmacist can dispense a one-time emergency refill of up to a 30-day supply of the prescribed medication; under a state of emergency, the standard authorized 72-hour emergency supply limit is increased to a 30-day supply.
DOCUMENT RECOVERY:
Shot Records: Call:800.469.4599 or Email: http://www.adph.org
Medicare Cards: Phone: 800-772-1213; Website: www.socialsecurity.gov/medicarecard/
Passport: Phone: 202-955-0430 or 1-877-487-2778
U.S. Savings Bonds: Phone: 800-722-2678 or 800-553-2663; Website: //www.treasurydirect.gov/
Tax Returns: Phone: 800-829-1040; Website: //www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4506.pdf
Military Records: Phone: 866-272-6272; Website: www.archives.gov/contact/redit
Credit Reports: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion: Phone: 877-322-8228; Website: www.annualcreditreport.com
Social Security Card: Phone: 800-772-1213; Website: www.ssa.gov
Real Estate and Property Records (Mortgage Documents, Deeds, etc.): //propertydeeds.org
Medical and Prescription Records: Call your own doctor; medical and prescription records are tracked electronically
Below is information provided by the Salvation Army.
If you’d like to help by donating to the families, you can do so by the following:
- Online: helpsalvationarmy.org
- Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
- Mail checks to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 11005, Birmingham, AL 35202
You can designate “March Alabama Tornadoes” on all donations.
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham released the following information:
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is mobilized and is deploying its network of trained disaster staff and volunteers to impacted areas of the Greater Birmingham area to assist those affected by the tornadoes that struck the Jefferson and Shelby county areas on March 25, 2021. A mobile canteen and mobile roving unit have been activated to provide meals, snacks, hydration, clean-up kits, tarps and emotional and spiritual care to first responders and survivors today.
“We are actively providing food, hydration and emotional support throughout the affected areas,” said Major Charles Powell, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham “Our trained disaster staff is ready to provide hope and comfort to the communities. We are working with the local EMA to best serve where needed and we will be here to serve as long as we are needed.”
If you would like to donate to support our relief efforts, you may do so at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or you can call 205.328.2420 or mail a donation to The Salvation Army, PO BOX 11005, Birmingham AL 35202. Please mark checks “March Alabama Tornadoes.”
The Salvation Army does not place an administrative fee on donations for disaster relief efforts. 100 percent of gifts will be used in support of those affected by the Alabama Tornadoes. The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is mobilized and is deploying its network of trained disaster staff and volunteers to impacted areas of the Greater Birmingham area to assist those affected by the tornadoes that struck the Jefferson and Shelby county areas on March 25, 2021. A mobile canteen and mobile roving unit have been activated to provide meals, snacks, hydration, clean-up kits, tarps and emotional and spiritual care to first responders and survivors today.
“We are actively providing food, hydration and emotional support throughout the affected areas,” said Major Charles Powell, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham “Our trained disaster staff is ready to provide hope and comfort to the communities. We are working with the local EMA to best serve where needed and we will be here to serve as long as we are needed.”
If you would like to donate to support our relief efforts, you may do so at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or you can call 205.328.2420 or mail a donation to The Salvation Army, PO BOX 11005, Birmingham AL 35202. Please mark checks “March Alabama Tornadoes.”
Additional helpful information
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.