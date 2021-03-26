How to help families with donations for tornado relief

The Salvation Army does not place an administrative fee on donations for disaster relief efforts. 100 percent of gifts will be used in support of those affected by the Alabama Tornadoes. The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is mobilized and is deploying its network of trained disaster staff and volunteers to impacted areas of the Greater Birmingham area to assist those affected by the tornadoes that struck the Jefferson and Shelby county areas on March 25, 2021. A mobile canteen and mobile roving unit have been activated to provide meals, snacks, hydration, clean-up kits, tarps and emotional and spiritual care to first responders and survivors today.