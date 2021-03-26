Lake Mitchell residents get close call in Thursday night storms

LAKE MITCHELL, Ala. (WSFA) - Blessings are being counted and remembered in the Cargile Creek neighborhood on Lake Mitchell.
It was around 9 p.m. Thursday when an apparent tornado touched down in the area. Now, the Cargile Creek community has a long road to go to clean up the mess and rebuild.
Crews began the herculean task of removing fallen trees, along with debris including what appeared to have been a trampoline, twisted, beyond repair. It’s the first of many steps in starting over.
“My house is livable, unlike my son’s,” said Stephanie Strong.
Strong took it all in stride, though. In her mind the worst is over and it lasted maybe 30 second. She tells a powerful story of survival and thanksgiving in this season of renewal.
“I mean, you have to laugh. If you can’t laugh, then you go crazy, I guess. My husband hovered over the kids, so God’s angels were there, so God is good,” she explained.
Larkin Cox, 14, admitted he was a bit nervous, yet excited at the same time when the storm hit. He took it all in on the day after, marveling at the strength and the indiscriminate nature of what may have been a full-fledged tornado.
“I wasn’t expecting it to be this bad, but I thought it would be pretty bad,” Cox added.
In the Cargile Creek area, one homeowner estimated some 400 trees were either split in two or knocked over.
The number that really matters today, though, is one of crystal clarity: zero. That’s the number of injuries and deaths as a result of the storm.
“God is in control,” reiterated Strong.
