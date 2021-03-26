Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead

One of the victims in the hard-hit town of Ohatchee in eastern Alabama, a small community of about 1,170 people, was Dwight Jennings’s neighbor. Geno went by J.W. and had been a rodeo bull rider in his youth. He could make anything out of wood, and loved to catfish, Jennings said. They had planned to go fishing this weekend; instead he spent hours searching for Geno’s dog before the animal was found alive.