More shower and storm chances, but no big severe threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A front is slowly moving around the state today. It brought showers and storms to much of Central Alabama this morning, then stalled in South Alabama this afternoon and brought scattered rain coverage to many of our southern and eastern counties. Now, it is slowly lifting north again, and more showers and storms are possible in Central Alabama this evening.
How about rain chances for the weekend? One weekend day will be much better than the other. With today’s front well to our north by sunrise Saturday, a very warm and mostly dry day is likely. Only a few isolated showers are possible, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will soar into the middle 80s area-wide!
Another cold front will come racing in from the northwest on Sunday, bringing a good chance of a round of showers and storms with it. There is a low-end chance that one or two of those storms could be strong with gusty wind or hail.
Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 70s north and low 80s south.
As for next week, models continue to disagree somewhat regarding rain chances...
There is still good agreement on a cooler day Monday with highs around 70. There is lower agreement regarding rain chances. As for now, we’re staying with 30% for Monday and Monday night. This system will bring plain rain showers, not storms or severe weather.
Tuesday now looks a touch warmer in the middle and upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies with just a low chance of a few scattered showers. Again, no severe weather is expected at all and most of us stay rather quiet on Tuesday.
Another cold front with a bit more energy pushes in Wednesday and departs early Thursday morning. That one will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire region. As we do with every cold front this time of year, we’ll watch it closely for the chance of severe weather, though it’s currently far too early to speculate much.
Then, it gets significantly cooler for a couple of days at the end of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
