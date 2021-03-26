Some Alabama Winn-Dixie stores to offer COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Alabama Winn-Dixie stores will soon start offering COVID-19 vaccines, according to its parent company, Southeastern Grocers.
Through a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC, 12 stores in the state will begin offering 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccines while supplies last.
The vaccines will be available for those eligible by online appointment only starting Saturday. Stores will begin administering the vaccines Wednesday during regular pharmacy hours.
The following stores will be administering the vaccine:
Calhoun County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 447: 1408 Golden Springs Rd., Anniston, AL 36207
Chilton County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 411: 640 Ollie Ave., Clanton, AL 35045
Elmore County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 428: 5326 Highway 231 S., Wetumpka, AL 36092
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 451: 3625 Highway 14, Millbrook, AL 36054
Jefferson County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 435: 4476 Montevallo Rd., Birmingham, AL 35213
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 500: 4701 Center Point Rd., Pinson, AL 35126
Lee County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 579: 1617 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832
Montgomery County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 446: 4724 Mobile Hwy., Montgomery, AL 36108
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 448: 7946 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36116
Tallapoosa County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 456: 1061 U.S. Highway 280 E., Alexander City, AL 35010
Tuscaloosa County:
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 407: 4205 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 479: 9750 Highway 69 S., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
The state is currently in Phase 1c of the vaccine rollout.
To date, Alabama has administered over 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Over 591,000 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
