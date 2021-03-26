Southbound lanes of I-65 near Hope Hull reopen after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash caused lanes of Interstate 65 southbound near the area of Hope Hull to close early Friday morning.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened near mile marker 165, just before exit 164, the Hope Hull exit. The crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-65.
Trooper Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes have been reopened.
Viewers say traffic was detoured onto Highway 80.
We have reached out for more information related to this crash.
