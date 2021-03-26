Tuskegee University confirms McNair no longer president

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s board of trustees confirmed Friday that its president, Lily McNair, will not be returning to the university.
“Words cannot express our sincere appreciation for her service as the eighth president of Tuskegee University,” said Norma Clayton, chair of the board of trustees.
The reason for the decision was not specified, but McNair has spent much of her tenure away from the private university for undisclosed medical reasons.
McNair’s selection as Tuskegee’s first female president was announced in July 2018.
A native of New Jersey, she has more than 30 years in higher education and holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from Princeton University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
In January 2020, McNair announced she needed to step away from her duties for medical reasons. She returned in May but announced a second medical leave in October that was set for a span of six months.
Charlotte Morris will continue to serve as interim president until further notice, the university said.
“The university will begin a national search for a new president who will build on Tuskegee’s legacy in the years to come,” Clayton added.
