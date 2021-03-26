Woman killed in car chase that ended in crash in Phenix City identified

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A young woman killed in car crash on Seale Rd. in Phenix City Wednesday has been identified.
Police say DeYeir Campbell of Douglasville, Ga. fled from police after a traffic stop on Hwy. 431. After reaching Hwy. 431 and Seale Road, Campbell lost control of the vehicle and went across the median into the southbound lane of Hwy. 431 before hitting a power pole.
17-year-old Savannah Chandler of Forest Park, Ga. has now been identified as the female passenger who passed away from injuries she sustained during the crash.
Campbell had warrants for his arrest on assault charges in Douglasville.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police say that he will be charged with Chandler’s murder.
