ASU hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic for HMMA workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Employees at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning, thanks to a partnership with Alabama State University.
About 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out, all of them exclusively for HMMA workers.
Friday’s clinic was the first of two clinics. The second clinic will be held Saturday morning.
“Not only is it life changing, it’s life saving and we want to encourage everyone that would like the vaccine to get the vaccine,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross.
“Just the fact that they heard that much about our team members in a community to do something like this. We’ve been trying for a while to get this vaccine going with our team members and they’re all excited, we’re all excited. The process has been awesome,” said Yvette Shuford, HMMA director of administration.
ASU officials said approximately 1,000 HMMA employees came to the university Friday.
