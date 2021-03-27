Drier today, more rain tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking to get outside this weekend, today is the day to do it! Although the day will stay mostly cloudy, it will be mostly dry. Temperatures will also be very warm in the middle 80s!
Tomorrow, a cold front arrives and showers and thunderstorms become likely once again. There’s a very low threat of severe weather associated with this system - we can’t rule out potentially damaging wind gusts, hail, or perhaps an isolated tornado. Again, the risk is very low. The overall set-up doesn’t look too concerning; we just have to watch every system closely this time of year.
As for next week, models continue to disagree somewhat regarding rain chances...
There is still good agreement on a cooler day Monday with highs around 70. There is lower agreement regarding rain chances. As for now, we’re staying with 30% for Monday and Monday night. This system will bring plain rain showers, not storms or severe weather.
Tuesday will be a touch warmer in the middle and upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies with just a low chance of a few scattered showers. Again, no severe weather is expected at all and most of us stay rather quiet on Tuesday.
Another cold front with a bit more energy pushes in Wednesday and departs early Thursday morning. That one will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire region. As we do with every cold front this time of year, we’ll watch it closely for the chance of severe weather, though it’s currently far too early to speculate much.
Then, it gets significantly cooler for a couple of days at the end of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Frost is possible, so don’t plant anything yet!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.