Storms move through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is approaching from the northwest and will move through our area throughout the day Sunday. Storms will arrive to our northwestern counties first in the morning hours. The line of storms will progress southeast throughout the day, landing in the River Region, I-85 and the southern half of I-65 during the late morning and lunch hours, then moving into the Wiregrass later in the afternoon. A few showers could linger in the evening, but those won’t make a washout of dinnertime.