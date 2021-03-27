Storms move through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is approaching from the northwest and will move through our area throughout the day Sunday. Storms will arrive to our northwestern counties first in the morning hours. The line of storms will progress southeast throughout the day, landing in the River Region, I-85 and the southern half of I-65 during the late morning and lunch hours, then moving into the Wiregrass later in the afternoon. A few showers could linger in the evening, but those won’t make a washout of dinnertime.
There’s a very low threat of severe weather associated with the initial line of storms - we can’t rule out potentially damaging wind gusts, hail, or perhaps an isolated tornado. Again, the risk is very low, but not zero, so stay weather-aware. The overall set-up doesn’t look too concerning; we just have to watch every system closely this time of year.
Temperatures will drastically fluctuate Sunday! Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the 70s (some in southeast Alabama could even make it to 80°). Once the storms pass your area, temperatures will drop into the 60s. Many of you will see your official “high temperature” in the morning before the rain arrives!
Monday now looks drier than originally thought. Only a few isolated showers are possible, and most will stay dry. The day will stay slightly cooler with highs near 70.
Tuesday will be a touch warmer in the middle and upper 70s. Showers will be scattered and skies will be mostly cloudy.
Another cold front with a bit more energy pushes in Wednesday and departs early Thursday morning. That one will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire region. As we do with every cold front this time of year, we’ll watch it closely for the chance of severe weather, though it’s currently far too early to speculate much.
Then, it gets significantly cooler for a couple of days at the end of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Frost is possible, so don’t plant anything yet!
