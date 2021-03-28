Alabama State and UAPB ruled a no contest

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (WSFA) - Saturday’s game between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama State was cancelled and ruled a no contest due to weather in the area.
The game was called in the second quarter with Alabama State leading 10-3 with 6:12 to play in the second quarter. The initial game delay began at approximately 5:18 p.m. central time.
As the teams were set to begin warmups just after 7 p.m., but another lightning strike as the teams were taking the field led to sirens going off in Jefferson County as the weather intensified into watches and warnings forecast for later Saturday night.
Running back Ezra Gray scored the lone touchdown of the game - a four-yard rush at the end of the first quarter.
Alabama State returns to action next Saturday at home against South Carolina State with kick set for 2 pm.
