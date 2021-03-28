Line of storms pushing through our area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will push a line of showers and storms through our area today. Storms have already arrived to our northwestern counties, and they will continue to work their way southeast throughout the day. The storms should clear the state by late afternoon, then a few showers could linger into the evening, but those won’t make a washout of dinnertime.
There’s a very low threat of severe weather associated with the initial line of storms, with the main concern of being potentially damaging wind gusts. We also can’t rule out hail, but the tornado threat is near zero. Just stay weather-aware throughout the day today, but once the initial line passes through, the severe threat will end for you.
Temperatures will drastically fluctuate today! Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the 70s (some in southeast Alabama could even make it to 80°). Once the storms pass your area, temperatures will drop into the 60s. Many of you will see your official “high temperature” in the morning before the rain arrives!
Monday now looks to stay completely dry. The cooler air will stick around, with highs reaching 70° at best.
Tuesday will be a touch warmer in the middle and upper 70s. Showers will be scattered and skies will be mostly cloudy.
Another cold front with a bit more energy pushes in Wednesday and departs early Thursday morning. That one will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire region. As we do with every cold front this time of year, we’ll watch it closely for the chance of severe weather, though it’s currently far too early to speculate much.
Then, it gets significantly cooler for a couple of days at the end of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Frost is possible, so don’t plant anything yet!
