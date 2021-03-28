Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-65 Sunday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 early Sunday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
ALEA said the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. near milepost 156 near Letohatchee, when a 2010 Chrysler Sebring left the roadway and struck a culvert, then a tree.
The passenger of the car, TaJuan Dionte Gosha, 26, of Birmingham, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to ALEA.
No further information can be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate the wreck.
