Memorial service held for late councilman Richard Bollinger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags were flown and many gathered at Montgomery’s City Hall to remember the man who was known as a true servant to the city of Montgomery, councilman Richard Bollinger.
Bollinger, 71, died last Saturday after battling cancer, according to his obituary.
“He’s irreplaceable in a lot of ways,” son Patrick Haigler said.
Bollinger was a voice for District 1. He served the district’s councilman for nine years, but his voice resonated even beyond his district.
“In trying to improve the city from increasing number of parks, additional fire station, things along those lines, as well as parks and recreation, so he had a lot of areas of interest and a lot of areas of impact,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
His impact could also be seen through the rotary club, where he was a district governor and rotary club president.
Fellow Rotarian Willie Durham says he did whatever it took to help others.
“He wasn’t there to have a photo picture taken. He was actually there doing the work,” Durham said. “Weed eating, trimming, bowing, painting, he was there.”
Bollinger was a Montgomery native and the owner of an engineering and surveying firm. He served in the Alabama National Guard for 24 years before retiring as a major.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Lynn Bollinger, as well as four children, eight grandchildren and a brother.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.
