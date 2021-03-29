Deputies respond to incident at Montgomery County pond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an incident at a pond on Gibson Hills Drive.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 11 a.m. when a person on horseback went into the water.
Montgomery’s dive team, local firefighters and deputies responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office says the person was located 90 minutes later and taken by ambulance for treatment.
No other details related to the incident have been released.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.