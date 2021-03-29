250 doses still left at Montgomery’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said late Monday afternoon that it still has plenty of COVID-19 vaccine doses for those looking to get their first shot.
As of 4 p.m., the drive-thru vaccine clinic had given out more than 800 doses for the day but still had approximately 250 doses on-hand.
The one-day clinic is being held at 4107 Marlyn Street, the site of the old Smiley Court, according to Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery County EMA.
This clinic is for Alabamians 55 years of age and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and persons in phases 1A, 1B, and 1C which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.
Entry to the site started at 8 a.m. Those attending should enter at West Boulevard and Estate Avenue.
A walk-up option is available for those who arrive through public transportation, taxi, or ride-share partners, Montgomery County officials added. A check-in tent will be located at the bus stop on West Boulevard and Estate Avenue for those individuals.
Attendees should bring a photo ID and although insurance is not required to receive a vaccine, individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one.
A second drive-thru clinic will be held on April 19 at the same time and location for those attending Monday to receive their second dose.
If you’re planning on going through this event, you’re asked to fill out the following paperwork:
