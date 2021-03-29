Local community members mourn loss of Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local community is mourning the loss of a beloved sheriff’s deputy.
Captain Jason Fuller served as a sheriff’s deputy in Chambers County beginning in 2001.
According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post on Captain Fuller, he held numerous positions during his career.
Captain Fuller started his career at 14-years-old with the Valley Police Department, according to the Facebook post.
Fuller’s vehicle is placed on the courthouse lawn until Tuesday. Members of the community have placed flowers, balloons and memorabilia on the truck.
According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, all sheriff’s offices at the courthouse and the Lanett annex will be closed Tuesday, March 30 to prepare for the services of Captain Fuller.
