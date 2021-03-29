Montgomery’s Life Academy a step closer to becoming reality

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - By Tuesday night Life Academy in Montgomery will become a sure thing.
Leaders of the charter school say they expect to close on what used to be St. Jude on Fairview Avenue by the end of business day. It’s buying the property from the Catholic Archdiocese in Mobile.
Even though there was a little bit of a delay in closing on the property, Life Academy officials say they are still on schedule to open this fall. More than 50 students have enrolled so far.
School leaders are planning a drive-through parade in front of the school on Saturday to celebrate the event.
The parade begins at 11 Saturday morning.
This is Montgomery’s second charter school to be approved. The Montgomery County Board of Education voted to allow Life Academy’s charter in a 5-2 vote back in March 2020.
The city’s only other charter school is LEAD Academy.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.