Oats salutes Tide rather than lament missed free throws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama coach Nate Oats says his team’s 88-78 overtime loss to UCLA in the NCAA Sweet 16 shouldn’t define an otherwise spectacular year.
The Crimson Tide were bounced from the tournament largely because they missed 14 of 25 free throws and couldn’t play at their preferred up-tempo pace.
Alabama finished 26-7, tied for most wins in program history, and swept the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles for the first time since 1987.
The Tide was in the Top 10 eight straight weeks.
