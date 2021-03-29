Stabbing suspect wanted in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Robert Earl Thomas.
Thomas is wanted on a second-degree assault charge in connection to a stabbing.
Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. March 27 in the 3000 block of Grandview Road. According to police, Thomas allegedly stabbed someone and fled the scene.
He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with a dreadlock hairstyle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Millbrook Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.