Sunny Monday, wet Tuesday and Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last few days of March will vary greatly here in Central Alabama. We’ve got wall-to-wall sunshine today with highs in the lower 70s, but rain returns for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The best chance of rain will come Wednesday, but there is a 50% chance of some scattered showers and perhaps a storm or two Tuesday afternoon and evening. Nothing severe or heavy is anticipated, though.
There will be plenty of dry time in most spots as well, and it’s not even a guarantee that you will see rain. Highs will reach the upper 70s under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.
Some scattered showers will linger into Tuesday evening and night, but not much is expected during that time frame. Temps will stay warm in the mid-60s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
A strong cold front will quickly push in from the northwest on Wednesday. The result will be a great chance of showers and thunderstorms areawide during the afternoon hours. There is a slim chance of a couple of strong to severe storms with that activity, but nothing significant is expected.
Highs will push into the 80s ahead of the rain on Wednesday with breezy conditions by the afternoon.
Once the cold front and rain come to an end, much colder air will pour in. Temps will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s by Thursday morning.
But it gets even colder than that with high pressure in control. Lows will fall to 34° Friday morning and 37° Saturday morning. That will result in widespread frost Friday and patchy frost Saturday.
The afternoons will be delightful, though, with ample sunshine, calm winds and highs around 60° on Thursday and 63° on Friday. Temps to moderate for Easter weekend as we start to see southerly flow return to Alabama. Look for upper 60s under partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mid-70s under mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday!
