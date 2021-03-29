Suspect wanted for questioning in multiple River Region vehicle burglary cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is asking the public for help identifying and locating a suspect who may be connected to multiple breaking & entering cases throughout the River Region.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, specifically, says the unidentified man stole a credit card after breaking into a vehicle in the Pike Road area on March 8. He then used the card to illegally buy items at a pawn shop on North Burbank Drive in Montgomery.
A photo from security video has since been released of the suspect inside a store.
Details on other possible crimes was not available, but Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said the suspect is being sought for questioning in multiple other cases.
If you have any information on this suspect’s identity or location, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-4980 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
